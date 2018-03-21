VIDEO: Little Rock native eliminated from 'The Voice' singing competition

Little Rock native Levelle Davison has been eliminated from The Voice in the NBC singing competition's battle rounds.

Davison, who goes by his last name, battled fellow competitor Reid Umstattd in a rendition of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" on Tuesday's taped episode.

At the end of the song — and after describing the difficulty of choosing — Davison's coach Adam Levine chose Umstattd as the round's winner.

The Voice airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KARK-TV, Channel 4.