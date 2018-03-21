Little Rock police release more details on fatal shooting, offer $10,000 reward for information

Little Rock police on Wednesday released more details about the February killing of a 23-year-old man.

The department also set a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the individual who fatally shot Devon Howard on Feb. 15.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Howard had recently moved into his apartment at 5 Falcon Court with a roommate, 23-year-old Brelyn London. London is a person of interest in the slaying, according to authorities.

Police have an active warrant for London's arrest on unrelated charges, Ford said.

Witnesses told police that the night Howard died, he answered a knock on the apartment door and two men forced their way inside.

According to authorities, witnesses heard a demand for money, and later a gunshot, as they ran into other rooms.

Ford previously said the homicide, the city's fourth of 2018, "may possibly be drug related." No suspects have been named.