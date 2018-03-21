Robbed of cash while trying to buy pills outside North Little Rock home, man tells police

A man was robbed outside a North Little Rock home while trying to buy pills Saturday afternoon, he told police.

About 1:30 p.m., officers were called to Levy's Super Mart, 3301 Pike Ave., to meet the victim of a robbery that took place near the intersection of 16th and Nona streets, according to a report.

The 34-year-old said he was driving through the intersection when two strangers standing in the street turned toward his vehicle and displayed firearms. The gunmen forced him out of his vehicle and took $100 in cash, then ran away, the victim told police.

The man revised his original statement after police contacted a man and woman also said to be involved, the report states. The victim said he knew the pair from truck-driving school in Pine Bluff.

He said the woman met him at Levy's Super Mart and told him she wanted to buy pills from another man but was afraid she would be robbed.

The 34-year-old said she gave him $100 in cash. He then tried to meet the man in the 1500 block of Nona Street to buy the pills, he told police. Once at the man's home, the victim said, two gunmen came around the side of the house and took the cash.

Officers noted that a woman who lives in that block said the man the 34-year-old was going to buy the pills from left his home earlier that day but said she saw no one matching the victim's description around the residence.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.