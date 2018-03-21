STEELERS

Burnett signed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers value versatility in their defensive backs. Morgan Burnett should fit right in.

The two-time defending AFC North champions signed the free agent safety to a three-year deal on Tuesday, part of an overhaul in the secondary that began last week when the team cut ties with veterans Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden and William Gay.

Burnett, 29 has played all eight seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay, collecting 683 tackles, 44 passes defensed, 9 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He started 102 games for the Packers and won a Super Bowl ring in 2011, when Green Bay beat Pittsburgh.

“I’m coming in to do my job the best I can do, wherever I fit,” Burnett said. “To be accountable as a teammate and earn the respect of the coaches and get into a routine with the rest of the fellas.”

Burnett moved around late in his tenure with the Packers but spent the majority of the time in Green Bay at safety. It’s a position where the Steelers have a serious need after deciding to part ways with Mitchell and Golden. Sean Davis has shown flashes during his two seasons and has one of the two starting spots. The other remains up in the air, though Burnett would figure to have the inside track over J.J. Wilcox. “There’s things in my toolbox I’m capable to move around and play different positions if need be,” Burnett said. “But definitely I came into the league as safety and that’s where I’m comfortable at.”

Burnett’s signing is the second by Pittsburgh during free agency. The Steelers signed inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year deal over the weekend.

BEARS

Fuller back

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers’ offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

The Bears announced Tuesday they are retaining Fuller.

A person familiar with the situation said Friday that Fuller signed an offer sheet with the Packers. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced that move.

Fuller had 22 passes defensed and two interceptions last season. He emerged as a key player after struggling in 2015 and sitting out 2016 because of a knee injury.

General Manager Ryan Pace said the Bears “could not be happier to have Kyle under contract for four more years.”

COWBOYS

Fullback acquired

FRISCO, Texas — The Oakland Raiders have traded fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that also includes a swap of picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Dallas sent Oakland one of its two fifth-round picks (No. 173 overall) in exchange for a sixth-round pick (No. 192 overall). The Cowboys now have three picks in the sixth round.

Olawale went to training camp with the Cowboys in 2012 and was on their practice squad before going to the Raiders and making his NFL debut by playing in the last three games that season. He has played in 77 career games.

The deal announced Tuesday came only five days after fullback Keith Smith left the Cowboys to sign a two-year deal with the Raiders.

JAGUARS

Lewis, Hurns released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars unceremoniously dumped the longest-tenured player on their roster Tuesday.

The Jaguars released veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis after 12 seasons to save $3.5 million in salary-cap space. The move came the same day Jacksonville parted ways with receiver Allen Hurns to save $7 million. Both players are now free agents and can sign with any team that wants them.

Hurns’ future had been in doubt since Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole emerged as big-play receivers late last season. Hurns really became expendable when the Jaguars signed two receivers last week, bringing back Marqise Lee and adding Donte Moncrief in free agency. Lewis thought his spot was safe, even after Jacksonville signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul last week. The Jaguars picked up an option in Lewis’ contract last month. Lewis, 33, a first-round draft pick in 2006, played in 170 games with Jacksonville. His 375 receptions and 4,502 yards receiving both rank third in team history. His 33 receiving touchdowns are second-most in franchise history, trailing only Jimmy Smith (67).

Hurns would have been behind Lee and Moncrief on the depth chart, and Jacksonville felt his salary was too high for a backup who has missed 11 games the last two seasons.

Hurns has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns in four years since signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie from Miami. But he caught just 74 passes for 961 yards and five scores the last two years while dealing with a sports hernia in 2016 and a high ankle sprain in 2017.

NFL

Martin charged

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has pleaded not guilty to threatening former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Martin appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of making criminal threats and carrying a loaded firearm. The name of his attorney wasn’t immediately known.

A menacing post from Martin’s Instagram page last month showed a shotgun and referred by name to the prep school he attended in Los Angeles. It also mentioned the Instagram names of two former Dolphins teammates who harassed him, Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. The post said suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

Martin left the Miami Dolphins midseason in 2013 after accusing teammates of bullying.