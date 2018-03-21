Pedestrian, biker die in road crashes

At least two people died in accidents on roadways this weekend, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 46-year-old Little Rock man who was walking along Interstate 30 was fatally struck by a car late Saturday, authorities said.

The state police said Andre Martin was walking south near the Geyer Springs Road exit ramp in Little Rock when he was hit by an eastbound 2002 Ford Mustang.

It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Martin died at the scene. No one else was listed as being injured.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time, according to police.

A 28-year-old Arkadelphia man died early Sunday when his motorcycle ran off a highway, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. as Stefone Buckley was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle south on Arkansas 7 south of Arkansas 51 near Arkadelphia, according to a state police report.

Buckley was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. The Yamaha ended up in a field more than 400 feet from the highway, the report noted.

Buckley died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

It was cloudy, but roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 03/21/2018