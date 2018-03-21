PHOTO: Arkansas woman killed in collision in Texas

An Arkansas woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident on Richmond Road.

LaQuania Hopkins, 30, of Texarkana died at the scene, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

The accident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Richmond Road and Wheeler Street. Hopkins' 2003 Toyota Avalon was traveling east on Wheeler Street, crossing Richmond Road, when the vehicle was struck in the driver's side door by a 2000 Ford Mustang that was southbound on Richmond, Vaughn said.

The driver of the Mustang, Kalob Doyle, 25, of Texarkana, Ark., was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Part of Richmond Road between Summerhill Road and College Drive was closed for a while as traffic was rerouted because of the accident.