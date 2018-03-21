Police: Armed pair force way into North Little Rock home, rob resident

Two armed intruders stole cash and cellphones from a man in his North Little Rock home Monday night, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to a house in the 1200 block of West 16th Street, a police report states.

The 35-year-old resident said he heard a knock on the door and opened it, believing it was his aunt. Instead, two gunmen entered, he told police.

Both had firearms and ordered him to the ground, according to the report, asking where the money was and ransacking the residence.

One assailant pointed a gun at him while the other searched the house, the victim told police. "I don't care if I kill you. I'm going to be on death row for what I have done anyway," one gunman reportedly said.

At one point, the man said, he heard one robber say: "Don't shoot him, the police are outside and will hear the gunshot."

Police noted that this could have been in reference to a suspicious unoccupied vehicle report that officers responded to about 9:50 p.m. in the alley about 50 yards from the 35-year-old's house. The red 2010 Dodge Charger was deemed not stolen by officers, though residents of the home it was parked behind said they had never seen it before.

When officers arrived at the scene of the home invasion, the Charger was gone, according to the report. Police noted seeing a box of ammunition lying on the ground close to where it would have been parked.

About 10 minutes after the intruders entered, the man's roommate came home through the back door and saw the gunmen, the report states. He said he ran away as the intruders fled through the back door in the direction of the alley.

The report listed two cellphones and about $500 in cash as stolen. The 35-year-old had a cut on his head, police noted.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Another home invasion in North Little Rock was reported early Sunday in the 2100 block of Division Street, where two armed intruders stole a TV, cash and hair supplies and struck one teen in the eye with a gun.

A spokeswoman for the city's Police Department said investigators don't believe the two crimes are connected.