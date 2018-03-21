Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 5:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: Nearly 200 roosters held at Arkansas jail after raid on cockfighting operation

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

Nearly 200 roosters are being held on the grounds of the Sevier County jail in southwest Arkansas after a raid on a suspected cockfighting operation that netted more than 100 arrests, authorities said.

PHOTO BY SEVIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Nearly 200 roosters are being held on the grounds of the Sevier County jail in southwest Arkansas after a raid on a suspected cockfighting operation that netted more than 100 arrests, authorities said.

Nearly 200 roosters are being kept on the grounds of an Arkansas county jail after authorities raided a suspected cockfighting operation Saturday.

Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry said they will remain there until a court decides where to place them. The birds are being kept in wire cages and cared for by jail inmates, he added.

The raid netted more than 100 arrests, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Warrants were reportedly served by the Sevier County sheriff's office, the De Queen Police Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the U.S. Forestry Agency, the U.S. Wildlife Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

A tweet from Greg Rae, colonel of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission law enforcement's division, mentioned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but Gentry said that agency was not involved and that the investigation was not racially motivated.

Only one of the arrestees will be detained, Gentry said, due to an unrelated search warrant from a decade earlier.

Still, the Arkansas United Community Coalition, a Springdale-based immigrant support group, said it would offer legal assistance to immigrant families affected by the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Nearly 200 roosters held at Arkansas jail after raid on cockfighting operation

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online