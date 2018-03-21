Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

IMG Academy (Fla.) 6, Rogers High 4

The Mounties came within an out of picking up a big win, but IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., scored twice to tie in the seventh and added two more in the eighth for the win Tuesday in the Coach Bob Classic in Phoenix.

Rogers (6-3) led 4-2 with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Bradenton, Fla.-based club got a big two-out, two-run double to tie the game.

McKaden Templeton went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIS. He also got the no-decision, allowing four runs (three earned) over seven innings, while striking out nine and walking three. Brandon Husted also drove in two runs.

Bentonville 13, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington 3

Keegan Allen and Sam Golden each hit a three-run home run as Bentonville rolled to a run-rule victory in a game played Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla.

Allen hit his three-run shot as part of a six-run third inning that gave the Tigers (5-3) the lead for good. Golden then added his three-run blast in the fourth as Bentonville scored five more runs.

Austin Gottula overcame a shaky start and picked up the win, allowing just one hit over the final four innings. Golden also had a sacrifice fly and finished with five RBIs, while Allen had two hits and drove in four runs and Tyler Johnson added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Tigers will play Mustang, Okla., at 1 p.m. today in a makeup game from Monday's rainout, then play McAlester, Okla., at 4 p.m. in Pensacola.

FS Northside 10, Hamden Hall 1

The Grizzlies turned a close game into a rout by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday.

Northside (4-9) led 3-1 before the big inning as Khaden Washington dominated on the hill, going six innings and recording seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Bobby Rauch was 3-for-3 with a double for the Grizzlies. Washington, Hunter Linam and Luke Rotert each drove in two runs.

Springdale Har-Ber 9, Briarcrest Christian 4

The Wildcats bounced back from a tough loss on Monday to down Briarcrest Christian on Tuesday on their Tennessee road trip.

Jacob Williams, Lucas McCain and Trevor Brown all drove in two runs for Har-Ber.

Blake Benson went six innings to earn the win with eight strikeouts and just seven hits.

The Wildcats (8-2) will play two games today at Covington High School. Har-Ber will take on Haywood at 4 p.m. and Houston in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m. Har-Ber will wrap up its spring break trip at USA Stadium on Thursday against Jackson.

PREP SOFTBALL

FS Southside 13. Urbana 0

Meliah Hunter fired a no-hitter to lead the Lady Mavericks to a shutout on Monday.

Madi Conklin was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Southside. Caitlyn Bagby was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, and Ella Kohler had a double and two RBIs. Callin Massey drove in three Southside runs with a double.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ecclesia College 15, Austin College 5

Jeremy Green had two doubles, a triple and drove in six runs to lead the Royals to a road win Tuesday in Sherman, Texas.

Green led a nine hit attack that also benefitted from 12 walks, but other Royals (17-8) also joined the hit parade. JT Stalnaker was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Stevie Morphew drove in four runs for Ecclesia.

Six Royals pitchers saw action on the mound with Dan O'Brien going three innings and allowing just two hits with three strikeouts.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores for week ending March 17

MONDAY NIGHT LADIES The Queen's: Linda Papczynski 182; Bowling Problems: Susan Stewart 179.

MONDAY NIGHT ALLEY CATS Gutter Ballet: Stephanie Yeakley 197, John Andrews 217; Misfits: JP Robinson 227-259 (653); TMNT: Mattie Roles 197 (533).

TUESDAY GO GETTERS WAC Sharpening & Services: Monica Taylor 164.

THURSDAY NITE USBC Coke Dealers: Luc Fenton 247-232 (648), Coy England 201-222; It Is What It Is: Greg Granata 257 (611), Tommy Granata 214; We're Trying: Dan Daily 201, Randy Foglesong 208-268-215 (691); Blue Heaven Farms: Marlin Wallace 212; Harps: Lonnie Taylor 201, Ron Trolinger 225-210 (630), Eric Doege 223, Clay Washington 237; Whatever: Mike Taylor 215-216-247 (678), Mattie Roles 202 (513); Drunken Ducks: Cheyenne Bright 181; HOLOF: John Mellor 219, Jerry Eagle 225-214; Spare Parts: James Ramey 247; Tyler's Quick Release: Eric Carr 200, Lance Henderson 206, Hunter Boelte 243-202 (638); 5 Guys Trying: Chris Walton 213; The Young and Restless: Austin Myers 222; The Crew 3.0: Geno Fenton 213, Jobie Vongpraphanh 212, Eric Kienholz 227-218 (603), Wes Price 225-247 (643); The Misfits: Jon Robinson 224, Robert Anderson 215, Sandy Burson 222-245-226 (693), Eddie Sparks 267 (646).

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Kiss My Average: Deana Stark 201 (508), Randy Foglesong 238-202-209 (649); Vickery Fencing: Wes Price 256-258 (713), Eddie Sparks 236 (611); Split Personalities: Jimmy Keith 200; Shake and Bake: David Sparks 234.

SATURDAY JUNIORS The 10 Pins: Cadence Mason 115-116; ID Crew: Isaac Eddy 175; That 1 Pin: Michael Trobaugh 142-149.

SATURDAY PREP/BANTAMS Strikers: Colby Comer 113; Minions: Eden Hart 128; Road Block Disaster: Riley Smith 107-79-81.

Sports on 03/21/2018