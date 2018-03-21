FOOTBALL

ASU and Michigan to meet

Arkansas State University have signed a contract to play a football game against Michigan, which agreed to pay ASU $1.8 million to play the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sept. 19, 2020.

The contract, signed Feb. 16, surpasses the $1.7 million that Alabama pledged to pay ASU to play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 8 this year, and it matches the reported $1.8 million contract with Georgia in 2019.

No athletic teams between ASU and Michigan have ever met.

The contract, which ASU shared with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, includes clauses that mandates that the Big Ten Conference will appoint officials and that both athletic programs will pay a $1.8 million buyout on or before Feb. 1 following the game if it is not played.

ASU will receive 500 complimentary tickets to the game and has the option to purchase up to 2,000 additional tickets. Band members, cheerleaders and a mascot are not included in that 2,500 ticket count, and they are admitted to the game "free of charge."

ASU went 7-5 last season under fourth-year Coach Blake Anderson with a 35-30 loss to Middle Tennessee State in the Camellia Bowl, and Michigan went 8-5 under third-year Coach Jim Harbaugh with a 26-19 loss to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

GOLF

Fassi, No. 3 Arkansas cruise to victories

Maria Fassi was a runaway winner for medalist honors Tuesday to help propel the No. 3 Arkansas women's golf team to a nine-shot victory at the Evans Derby Experience in Auburn, Ala.

Fassi, a junior from Mexico, won her fifth tournament of the season by shooting 14-under par, five strokes better than teammate Maria Hoyos. Fassi joined former All-American and LPGA standout Stacey Lewis as the only Arkansas players to win five or more events in a season.

The Razorbacks dominated a field dotted with top 25 teams with an 11 under Tuesday to finish at 28 under, the second-lowest tournament score in school history. No. 5 Duke was nine shots back at 19 under, followed by No. 2 Alabama (14 under), No. 27 Auburn (1 under) and No. 31 Florida State (1 over). No. 12 Florida and No. 9 South Carolina tied for sixth at 2 over, ahead of five more teams in the 12-team field, including No. 41 Ole Miss (24 over) and Mississippi State (47 over).

Fassi carded an 8-under 64 on Sunday to race to a three-shot lead in the opening round, and her 5-under 67 was also the best round Monday.

Hoyos, playing as an individual, finished with her second consecutive 2-under 70 to finish alone in second, two shots ahead of South Carolina's Ainhoa Olarra.

Arkansas senior Alanna Uriell tied for seventh at 5 under, while junior Kaylee Benton was one shot back in a tie for ninth. The Razorbacks' junior duo of Cara Gorlei and Dylan Kim shot matching 68s on Tuesday and tied for 28th place.

-- Tom Murphy

Hogs tie for 10th

The No. 16 Arkansas men's golf team shot a 2-over 286 on Tuesday to tie for 10th at the Valspar Collegiate tournament in Palm City, Fla.

The Razorbacks were 25 shots off the pace of No. 1 Oklahoma State, which shot 5 over Tuesday to wind up at 12 under after building a huge lead through two rounds on the 7,114-yard, par-71 layout at the Floridian National Golf Club.

No. 23 Florida State finished second at 7 under, followed by No. 2 Texas A&M (2 under), No. 3 Georgia Tech (even), and No. 9 Baylor (2 over) and No. 37 Duke (2 over), who tied for fifth.

The Razorbacks were led by sophomore Luis Garza, whose 71 on Tuesday moved him up eight spots into a tie for 23rd at 2 over, 15 strokes behind medalist Viktor Hovland of Oklahoma State. Arkansas sophomore Mason Overstreet, last year's NCAA runner up, was one shot behind Garza at 3 over. Senior Alvaro Ortiz carded a 4-over 217 to tie for 31st along with sophomore William Buhl. Freshman Landon Ernst closed with a 1-over 72 to finish tied for 66th at 13 over and sophomore Tyson Reeder tied for 85th at 24 over.

ASU men second in Texas

Arkansas State University's men finished second at the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves finished with an 866, 17 strokes behind Oklahoma's 849. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished seventh with an 881.

Individually, Arkansas State's Jakub Bares finished second overall with a 209, one stroke back of Oklahoma's Brad Dalke. Zan Luka Stim finished fifth for the Red Wolves with a 212. UALR's Justin Warren and Tiago Lobo finished tied for 18th with a 219.

Harding, Arkansas Tech finish in top five

Harding University and Arkansas Tech University's men finished second and third respectively at the UCO Broncho Invitational in Edmond, Okla., on Tuesday.

The Bisons shot a 608 (318-290) to finish 11 strokes behind Central Oklahoma. The Wonder Boys shot a 612 (313-299), finishing 15 strokes back. Henderson Stae finished 13th (642) and Southern Arkansas was 15th (648).

Individually, Arkanas Tech's Luke Cornett finished fourth with a 148 (78-70) and Austin Gean was seventh with a 149 (71-78). Harding's Cooper Dunn was ninth with a 150 (77-73).

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas senior Braie Speed and freshman Sarah Shaffer earned honors from the SEC office Tuesday after big performances in the No. 11 Razorbacks' school-record 197.3 showing Friday.

Speed, a senior from San Antonio, scored 9.95 on the uneven bars and won her fourth title of the season with a 9.9 on vault in last week's tri-meet victory over Denver and Iowa State. Speed has competed on the vault for 36 consecutive meets and has posted a 9.8 or better in 32 of those meets.

Shaffer earned SEC freshman of the week honors to become the first Razorback to win three weekly conference honors in a season. The Tyler, Texas, native scored 39.5 on the all-around, the second highest total for an SEC freshman this season and the highest score for a Razorback since 2016.

She posted multiple scores of 9.9 or better for the fourth time this season, including a 9.95 on the floor exercise, the fourth-highest score for a Razorback, to win her third title of the year.

The Razorbacks compete at the SEC Championships on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UALR's Garcia earns Sun Belt honor

UALR pitcher Justin Garcia was named Sun Belt pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Garcia pitched 8 innings of relief in 3 games, allowing 1 run on 2 hits with 11 strikeouts and 2 walks to help the Trojans win three of four.

UAM whips Delta State

The University of Arkansas at Monticello had 20 hits, including 5 extra base hits and 3 home runs in a 17-9 victory over Delta State on Tuesday in Monticello.

The Boll Weevils (17-7) scored seven runs in the sixth inning. Brady Weiss had 3 hits including a home run. Brian Ray went 3 for 5 and scored 2 runs. Dylan Borman went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Andres Rios went 3 for 6 and Jordan Johnson went 3 for 5 and scored 2 runs in the victory.

ATU's Robinson shuts down Ozarks

Arkansas Tech University's Layton Robinson struck out 10 batters in leading the Wonder Boys to a 3-1 victory over University of the Ozarks on Tuesday in Russellville.

Robinson, who went the distance for Arkansas Tech (15-10), allowed 1 run on 3 hits.

Harry Gard and Riley Hickerson had RBIs in the third inning to put the Wonder Boys ahead.

Hot streak moves Lyon into poll

After winning 10 consecutive and 15 of its previous 17 games, Lyon College was ranked 20th in the NAIA Baseball Coaches Top 25 poll on Tuesday.

The appearance marks the first time Lyon (18-7, 11-2 American Midwest Conference) has been ranked.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps Texas-Arlington

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville swept Texas-Arlington 6-0 and 10-6 on Tuesday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

In the first game, Ashley Diaz, Katie Warrick and Aly Manzo had home runs. Mary Huff struck out 7 and allowed 1 hit for the Razorbacks.

In the second game, Autum Buczek had a two-run triple in a four-run, fourth inning that pushed the Razorbacks to a 6-0 lead.

Autumn Storms allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 7 innings for the Razorbacks (23-5).

