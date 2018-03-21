Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:40 a.m.

Teacher who called U.S. military 'lowest of low' is fired

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.


PICO RIVERA, Calif. — A California school board has voted to fire a teacher who was seen on video calling members of the U.S. military "the lowest of the low" while urging a student in a Marine Corps shirt to not join the service.

The El Rancho Unified School District board Tuesday announced its decision to terminate El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido.

The board said he Salcido would remain on unpaid leave pending any appeals to the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

The Southern California News Group reported that Salcido said in a text message that he would not comment until after being officially notified.

Salcido made the anti-military remarks in January, and a video of the incident went viral.

Salcido is also member of the Pico Rivera City Council.

