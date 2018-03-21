Texas bombing probe expands after package explodes at FedEx site

AUSTIN, Texas -- Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital shifted their attention Tuesday to a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio where a package exploded on a conveyor belt in the middle of the night, injuring a worker.

Although the morning blast did not inflict serious harm, it added to the widening fear of more strikes like those that have already killed two people and badly wounded four others.

Hours after the explosion in Schertz, which is just northeast of San Antonio and about 60 miles southwest of Austin, police dispatched a bomb squad to a FedEx facility outside Austin's main airport to check on a suspicious package that was reported shortly before sunrise.

Investigators also closed off an Austin-area FedEx store from which they believe the bomb that exploded Tuesday was shipped to the distribution center. Authorities roped off a large area around the shopping center in Sunset Valley, an independent municipality surrounded by the city of Austin.

Sunset Valley Police Chief Lenn Carter said the store has no drop-off point, so whoever "delivered [the package] had to have come inside the store."

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said Tuesday that federal authorities informed him that investigators have obtained surveillance videos in Austin that "could possibly" show a suspect in the Schertz bombing. The Texas Republican cautioned, however, that investigators are still examining the surveillance recordings.

It was not immediately clear from news reports whether the videos were retrieved from the FedEx store in Sunset Valley.

McCaul said he was briefed about the situation by the FBI, Austin police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He said evidence obtained from the package found outside the airport, if kept intact, could be key in finding the bomber.

The explosion Tuesday morning happened about 1 a.m. at the FedEx facility in Schertz.

"It would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it's related" to the other four Austin bombings since March 2, FBI agent Michelle Lee said. She did not have details about the size, weight or description of the package.

One worker reported ringing in her ears. She was treated at the scene.

Before it exploded, the package had been sent from Austin and was addressed to a home in Austin, Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

In a statement, FedEx officials said the same person responsible for sending the package also shipped a second parcel that has been secured and turned over to law enforcement authorities.

A company spokesman refused to say whether that second package might have been linked to the one reported near the airport. There was no immediate word about whether that package contained explosives.

The Tuesday morning blast came less than two days after a bombing that wounded two men Sunday night in a quiet Austin neighborhood. It was triggered by a nearly invisible tripwire, suggesting a "higher level of sophistication" than agents saw in three package bombs left on doorsteps, according to Fred Milanowski, the agent in charge of the Houston division of the ATF.

A criminologist at the University of Alabama said that if a single perpetrator is behind the blasts, changing the means of delivery increases the bomber's chance of getting caught.

"I think it would suggest that the bomber is trying to stay unpredictable," Adam Lankford said. "But it also increases the likelihood that he would make a mistake."

Authorities have not identified the two men who were hurt Sunday, saying only that they are in their 20s and white. But William Grote said Monday that his grandson was one of them and that he had what appeared to be nails embedded in his knees.

On the night of the bombing, one of the victims was riding a bike in the street and the other was on a sidewalk when they hit a tripwire that Grote said knocked "them both off their feet."

"It was so dark they couldn't tell, and they tripped," he said. "They didn't see it. It was a wire. And it blew up."

Grote said his son, who lives about 100 yards from the blast site, heard the explosion and raced outside to find both of the young men bleeding profusely.

The presence of a tripwire was a departure from the first three bombings, which involved parcels left on doorsteps that detonated when moved or opened.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said the assailant behind the bombing is "very sick."

During an Oval Office meeting Tuesday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump described the situation as "terrible."

"This is obviously a very sick individual or individuals," he said, and authorities are "working to get to the bottom of it."

Police repeated previous warnings about not touching unexpected packages and urged people to be wary of any stray object left in public, especially ones with protruding wires.

Authorities have seemed at a loss to explain who could be setting off the devices -- or why -- and have pleaded with the unknown attacker to communicate with them. They also have offered rewards of up to $115,000 for information in the case.

Officers originally pointed to possible hate crimes, but the victims have now been black, Hispanic and white and from different parts of the city.

"We are clearly dealing with what we believe to be a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said, citing similarities among the bombs. He would not elaborate.

Although the first three bombings all occurred east of Interstate 35, a section of town that tends to be less affluent and have a higher minority-group population, Sunday's attack was west of the highway. The differences in location, the lack of a motive and other unknowns make it harder to draw conclusions about any possible pattern, authorities said.

The investigation now includes more than 300 federal agents, along with scores of local law enforcement officers in Texas.

Austin police said Tuesday that the department had responded to more than 1,200 calls about suspicious packages since 8 a.m. March 12, the day two bombs detonated; a third of these calls came in between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was responding to yet another explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in southern Austin, only for police to announce later via Twitter that the explosion was caused by an "incendiary device" that did not appear related to the other bombings.

At a news conference, Assistant Police Chief Ely Reyes said the blast emanated from an artillery simulator -- a device sometimes used in military training -- donated to the store.

While trying to dispose of it, a male employee in his 30s was injured. He was treated and released, Reyes said.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Will Weissert, Jim Vertuno and Matt Sedensky of The Associated Press; by Eva Ruth Moravec, Mark Berman, Meagan Flynn, Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Brian Murphy, Julie Tate and Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post; and by Roberto Villalpando, Mark D. Wilson and John Bridges of the Austin American-Statesman.

A Section on 03/21/2018