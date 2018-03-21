Court stays state'snew abortion law

JACKSON, Miss. -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked what's considered the nation's most restrictive abortion law at the outset of what could become a long legal fight between Mississippi's Republican governor and the state's only abortion clinic.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves heard arguments Tuesday before granting the clinic's immediate request for a temporary restraining order, blocking implementation of a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Phil Bryant that bans abortion after 15 weeks' gestation. The clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, sued, arguing the law is unconstitutional because it bans abortion weeks before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

"The Supreme Court says every woman has a constitutional right to 'personal privacy' regarding her body," Reeves wrote in a brief decision that quoted previous legal rulings on abortion. "That right protects her choice 'to have an abortion before viability.' States cannot 'prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision' to do so."

Reeves also noted that clinic lawyers said a woman at least 15 weeks pregnant was scheduled to have an abortion Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-week ban and responding suit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable.

Minneapolis officer charged in shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in July minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home was charged Tuesday with murder and manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old life coach, on July 15. Damond's death drew international attention, cost the police chief her job and forced major revisions to the department's policy on body cameras.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder "for perpetrating an eminently dangerous act" and second-degree manslaughter for "culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the law makes it difficult to charge police officers unless they are "unacceptably reckless." But he added: "Clearly Officer Noor violated the rules and deserves to be charged."

Florida trespasser's bail set: $500,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A judge Tuesday set $500,000 bail and imposed other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A prosecutor said that Zachary Cruz, 18, expressed admiration for his brother Nikolas Cruz's fame since the Feb. 14 shooting and that they had discussed whether it might attract girls and pen pals. Nikolas Cruz is facing the death penalty, charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said it was the third time he had visited the campus even though he was warned to stay away.

A Section on 03/21/2018