Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 10:01 a.m.

Walmart wins challenge to state refusal of liquor licenses

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.



AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has blocked a Texas state agency from withholding from Walmart licenses to sell liquor by the bottle.

In a 50-page ruling signed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas, concurred with Walmart's constitutional challenge to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission refusal of licenses for retail liquor sales.

The giant retailer wants to get into the business of selling liquor in Texas but argued that restrictions on package liquor licenses, some dating to the end of Prohibition, amounted to unconstitutional discrimination.

There was no response to a message late Tuesday to a commission spokesman.

