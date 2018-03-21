Home / Latest News /
Walmart wins challenge to state refusal of liquor licenses
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has blocked a Texas state agency from withholding from Walmart licenses to sell liquor by the bottle.
In a 50-page ruling signed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas, concurred with Walmart's constitutional challenge to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission refusal of licenses for retail liquor sales.
The giant retailer wants to get into the business of selling liquor in Texas but argued that restrictions on package liquor licenses, some dating to the end of Prohibition, amounted to unconstitutional discrimination.
There was no response to a message late Tuesday to a commission spokesman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Walmart wins challenge to state refusal of liquor licenses
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.