FOOTBALL

New league set for 2019

Pro football — actual games — won’t disappear from TV screens, mobile devices and the American consciousness once the Super Bowl ends next February. The Alliance of American Football will kick off the following Sunday. On network television (CBS) as well as through a multitude of free digital platforms. Yes, spring football. We know, from the USFL to the World League to the XFL, the idea has not worked. Here’s why the Alliance has a strong chance of succeeding: the folks involved. The Alliance is the creation of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, one of the most respected and accomplished executives in NFL history, and Charlie Ebersol, a longtime TV and film producer. Ebersol’s father, Dick, defined NBC Sports’ programming for more than two decades and created Sunday Night Football. Dick Ebersol, who also pioneered NBC’s Olympic broadcasts, will serve on the board of directors. Former players such as Justin Tuck, Hines Ward and Jared Allen will have significant roles in a league the younger Ebersol calls a “true partnership.” Co-founder Polian, who built the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers into Super Bowl teams, will oversee the football side, helped by former player and front office executive J.K. McKay, who has been involved in other startups. The league will have eight teams — cities and stadiums to be announced, though look for complementary sites, not NFL venues, and warmer climates given the February-late April schedule. Rosters will be culled from NFL cuts to the 53-man maximum after preseason, which Polian called “the core of our constituency”; collegians who have gone undrafted, including underclassmen who have lost any remaining eligibility; players looking to return to the sport; and free agents from the CFL or elsewhere.

Tagovailoa hurt

Alabama’s quarterback competition could be on hold, at least briefly. The defending national champion Crimson Tide opened spring practice Tuesday with an intriguing battle between two-year starter Jalen Hurts, who’s 26-2 in that role, and title game hero Tua Tagovailoa. It won’t hit full steam until Tagovailoa recovers from a thumb injury on his throwing hand that he sustained in the first practice. Coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa would be evaluated in Birmingham to determine the nature of the injury. Hurts has led Alabama to two consecutive national title games. The SEC offensive player of the year as a freshman, he has accounted for nearly 6,700 yards of total offense the past two seasons, rushing for 21 touchdowns and passing for 40. Hurts passed for just 21 yards in the first half of the championship game against Georgia. Tagovailoa, a five-star recruit from Hawaii, came in for the second half of the title game. He rallied the Tide from a 13-0 deficit and launched a 41-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in overtime to win the game. Tagovailoa was the game’s offensive MVP. He delivered when given the chance in mop-up duties throughout the season. Alabama must replace five early NFL draft departures, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Crimson Tide also has six new assistant coaches and promoted Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator. Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones was officially cleared by the NCAA to work for the Tide as an analyst on Tuesday, Saban said.

BASKETBALL

Curry cleared

Golden State Warriors guard

Stephen Curry

has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning today with the hope he can return from his latest right ankle injury later in the week. Curry was re-evaluated Tuesday as scheduled and the Warriors said the two-time MVP is making good progress. Golden State hosts Atlanta on Friday, so if all goes well Curry could be back for that game or Sunday’s home matchup with Utah. He rolled his ankle driving for a layup in the first quarter of a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8 and has missed the last six games. He had already missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle, which he injured again March 2 at Atlanta but played with it. Meanwhile, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was scheduled to be re-examined Thursday as he works back from a fractured right thumb.

Virginia women’s coach retires

Virginia women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle said she is retiring because of a family matter. The announcement by the school Tuesday did not provide details on the family matter. Boyle’s retirement comes only days after the Cavaliers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to defending national champion South Carolina. Boyle, 54, spent seven seasons at Virginia, compiling a 129-98 record, including 19-14 this year. The NCAA appearance was the program’s first in nine seasons. Boyle arrived at Virginia after six seasons at California, a move that marked her return to Virginia, and the ACC. She spent three seasons as the head coach at Richmond before getting hired by Cal, and before that spent nine seasons as an assistant at Duke. Her overall record is 333-191 and includes six NCAA Tournament appearances in 16 seasons.

Graceland wins NAIA title

Justin Harley hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to give Graceland (Iowa) its first NAIA national championship with an 83-80 victory over LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday night in Kansas City, Mo. After a timeout with 13.4 seconds left in overtime, LT Davis stumbled at the top of the three-point arc, drawing the attention of two LSU-Alexandria defenders, and found Harley open on the wing for his second three-pointer of the game. Graceland (29-10) won its 11th consecutive game, competing in its first NAIA Tournament. Kansas City native Will Nelson led Graceland with 30 points and 12 rebounds and Davis added 22 points and six assists. The duo combined for nine of the Yellowjackets’ 13 three-pointers. Jordin Williams scored 31 points for LSU-Alexandria (28-8), which entered on an 11-game winning streak.

COLLEGES

EMU to cut 4 sports

Eastern Michigan University plans to drop softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling at the end of the spring season because of budget cutbacks. The school, located in Ypsilanti, Mich., announced the decision Tuesday, saying the reduction in sports to 17 from 21 will save about $2.4 million. The cuts will involve 58 male student-athletes and 25 female student-athletes, according to the school. The university will honor athletic scholarships for students who choose to stay and complete their degrees instead of transferring to compete in their sports at other schools. Three members of the swim and dive team said they received emails late Monday night, asking them to report for a mandatory meeting early Tuesday morning. As word spread around campus, they found out student-athletes on the softball, women’s tennis and wrestling teams received the same message. Hoping to save the swim and dive program, an online fundraiser with the goal of raising $90,000 and an online petition were created.