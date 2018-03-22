Arkansas has California QB thinking Hogs

California sophomore quarterback Jaden Casey, who received an offer from Arkansas during a March 9 visit, discussed his visit and offer on Recruiting Thursday.

Casey, 6-1, 185 pounds of Calabasas High School had offers from Indiana, San Jose State and Southern Miss prior to his one from the Hogs. His mother Jane and her sister Charlene Yeager invented Fancy Panz, a product Wal-Mart has committed to putting into its stores. Casey plans to accompany his mother to Bentonville in the future to visit the Hogs.

A second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team, Casey said he's working to get his highly recruited teammate and sophomore receiver Johnny Wilson to visit the Razorbacks.