Arkansas man dies after losing control of vehicle in curve, state police say

A 26-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle on an Arkansas highway Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. on Arkansas 253 at Durham Lane in Sebastian County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Johnathan Michael Crafton of Pocola lost control of his southbound Volkswagen in a curve, causing it to leave the highway and strike a large metal culvert.

The vehicle came to a rest facing southwest in a grassy area, the report noted.

Crafton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt.

Travel conditions at the time were described as clear and dry.

Crafton’s death was one of at least 76 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.