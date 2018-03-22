At the Post

DAY 38 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,986,556

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $415,202

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,571,354

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

RECORD REBEL DAY

Total parimutuel handle on Saturday's 10-race Rebel Day card at Oaklawn was a record for March and a non-Arkansas Derby Day, eclipsing marks set from last year's corresponding program, despite one fewer race.

According to figures released Saturday night by the track, total handle was $10,771,984.46, with $2,089,754.20 wagered on track and a March record $8,682,230.26 bet off track. The program was highlighted by three consecutive stakes races to end the day -- $300,000 Essex Handicap for older horses, $350,000 Azeri for older fillies and mares and the $900,000 Rebel (G2), one of the country's most important Kentucky Derby preps.

On last year's 11-race Rebel Day card, Oaklawn set non-Arkansas Derby Day and March records for total handle ($10,752,313.15) and off-track handle ($8,544,041.15). In addition to the Rebel, that program included the Azeri and Essex Handicap, the latter swapping places on the calendar with the Razorback Handicap after previously being run in February.

Saturday's on-track handle was a season high and the estimated attendance of 37,500 was the largest for Rebel Day since 2005. Fans were treated to sunny skies, 80-degree temperatures and the infield open for the first time this season.

"Absolutely delighted," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said Tuesday afternoon. "We finally got a break in the weather. We had some of the best horses, 3-year-olds around, trying to test themselves and see if they're worthy to go forward. We could not have been happier, and 37,000-plus people agreed with me."

RAISING THE GLASS

Not only could Martini Glass return to Oaklawn for the $700,000 Apple Blossom Handicap for older fillies and mares April 13, trainer Keith Nations said he could have a small string in Hot Springs for the first time in 2019.

Martini Glass, a former claimer, recorded her biggest career victory to date in Saturday's $350,000 Azeri Stakes, scoring by three lengths under Paco Lopez. Nations and Maryland retiree Vince Campanella are 50-50 partners in Martini Glass, who has won 10 of 23 career starts and earned $863,675.

Nations claimed the 5-year-old daughter of Kitalpha for $16,000 out of her career debut victory Feb. 20, 2016, at Tampa Bay Downs, where the trainer is based.

Martini Glass was coming off a victory in the $200,000 Royal Delta Stakes on Feb. 19 at Gulfstream Park. She also finished second to champion Songbird in last year's $750,000 Delaware Handicap at Delaware Park and second in the $500,000 Spinster Stakes last year at Keeneland.

"I can just tell she's just getting better," Nations said. "Just in her appearance, the way she looks, the way she's acting. She used to get really nervous on these trips and now she just jumped on the van and she's relaxed the whole way."

Martini Glass ($8.80) covered 1 1/16 miles over a fast track in 1:42.95 under top weight of 122 pounds. She had a three-wide stalking trip before easily moving to the lead on the outside turning for home.

Grade 2 winner and 9-5 favorite Actress finished second, a half-length ahead of multiple graded stakes winner Farrell.

"I thought it was a very tough field," Nations said. "It was a stellar field. To win the race and do it comfortably, it was very exciting."

Sports on 03/22/2018