Fishing Hot Spots

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Black bass are biting well on spinnerbaits, bladed swim jigs, shallow- to medium-running crankbaits and jigs worked along rock banks. Black bass also seem easier to catch during periods of rising or higher water, rather than dropping or lower water. Striped bass and white bass are congregating on the first sand drop-offs away from the banks where wind and baitfish are present. Groups of crappie have been located sitting over brush piles in 6-10 feet of water by sonar, although the team has not tried to catch them.

LAKE COLUMBIA Bass are cruising in pairs in depths of 1-2 feet and preparing for spawn most lake-wide. Bass up to 7 pounds are being caught on Bass Assassin Shads, Senkos, Trick Worms, Beaver Bugs, jigs, spinnerbaits, Rat-L-Traps, square bill crankbaits and chatterbaits. Best color of Bass Assassins are pumpkinseed, Silver Phantom and Grey Ghost. Senkos and Trick Worms are working in black, blue flake, watermelon-red, crystal ice and green pumpkin. Beavers and Craw bugs are working in green pumpkin-red or watermelon-red. Best color of jigs seem to be black/blue, black/purple, green pumpkin or Texas Craw. Spinnerbaits and chatterbaits in shad or bream colors are working. Rat-L-Traps are working best in depths of 4-8 feet near spawning flats in Sexy Chrome, Red Shad or Red Chrome.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is excellent with shallow running crankbaits, spinnerbaits, Z-man Chatterbaits and green soft plastics on secondary points and coves. Walleyes are moving back out of the river and major creek channels and are biting bright jigs and crankbaits. Stripers are very good on Alabama rigs and big jigs in major creek channels on the central and western part of the lake. Bream are good and being caught on crickets and worms in deeper water near brush. Crappie are good and being caught on minnows over structure in 10-15 depths. Catfish are biting cut bait, live bait and stinkbait.

Sports on 03/22/2018