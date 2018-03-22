Forecasters: Heavy rain likely in Arkansas next week; some flooding possible

The National Weather Service says heavy rain is likely to drench the state next week, bringing the chance for some flooding.

According to a forecast issued by the agency's North Little Rock office, the chance of prolonged rainfall is increasing. Showers and thunderstorms are expected by the end of the weekend and are set to continue throughout the week. Severe weather is unlikely.

Up to 5 inches of rain is predicted to fall across the state by the end of next week, according to Michael Brown with the agency's North Little Rock office. Southern and western Arkansas will receive the most precipitation, with flash flooding possible in some areas, he added.

On Thursday morning, flood warnings were extended for the Cache River near Patterson, the White River at Clarendon, the Ouachita River at Thatcher and the Mississippi River near Arkansas City.