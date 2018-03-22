Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O'Reilly for defamation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:47 p.m.

in-this-oct-1-2015-file-photo-bill-oreilly-of-the-fox-news-channel-program-the-oreilly-factor-poses-for-photos-in-new-york-the-ousted-fox-news-channel-star-launched-an-experimental-video-comeback-with-a-daily-online-show

PHOTO BY AP/RICHARD DREW

In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. The ousted Fox News Channel star launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

Photos by The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A former Fox News anchor has sued Bill O'Reilly for defamation.

Former anchor Laurie Dhue filed the lawsuit Thursday in Manhattan federal. It states O'Reilly engaged in a "smear campaign" against her and other women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The suit says O'Reilly damaged Dhue's reputation by claiming that she fabricated her allegations to get money.

There was no immediate response Thursday to a request for comment from one of O'Reilly's lawyers.

Fox forced O'Reilly out last year after The New York Times reported that at least five women had received payouts of about $13 million from the prime-time star or his network over sexual harassment claims.

The newspaper said Dhue received $1 million.

Her suit seeks unspecified damages.

