• Joe Biden, the former vice president, told people attending an anti-sexual-assault rally at the University of Miami that if he and President Donald Trump had attended high school together he would have taken him "behind the gym and beat the h*** out of him" for disrespecting women.

• Ahed Tamimi, 17, a Palestinian girl who drew international attention when she was arrested for slapping and kicking a pair of Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home, has been sentenced to eight months in prison and fined about $1,400 in a plea deal with prosecutors.

• Gregory Salcido, a member of the Pico Rivera, Calif., City Council, was fired from his high school teaching job after video appeared on social media of him calling members of the U.S. military "the lowest of the low" while urging a student in a Marine Corps shirt not to join the service.

• Wayne Wallace of Brookhaven, Miss., agreed to move billboards showing the Ten Commandments and a flaming American flag with the words "Wake Up America" 10 feet back from a highway to comply with city ordinances after he was cited for not getting the necessary permits to install the billboards.

• Melina Roberge, 24, a Canadian woman who pleaded guilty to helping smuggle more than 200 pounds of cocaine into Sydney on a cruise ship, told an Australian judge that her only role in the plot was to make the operation look like a real vacation.

• Scott Rogers, principal of a Texas high school heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey, said the Rockport-Fulton High School prom will go on this year, held in the food court of a mall in Corpus Christi.

• Bill Dwyer, police commissioner in Warren, Mich., expects charges to be filed after a 3-year-old girl was grazed in the leg when an AK-47 rifle accidentally discharged as her grandmother was trying to unload the weapon.

• Sergey Kapustin, 49, the owner of several Elizabeth, N.J., auto dealerships, pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from dozens of Russian citizens who paid in advance for luxury automobiles that were in poor condition or never shipped.

• James Palmer, mayor of Calhoun, Ga., said residents are asking him whether it's safe to walk the streets after a fake Facebook post on an account using the city's name spread fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the town's sewers.

A Section on 03/22/2018