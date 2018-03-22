Massive O-lineman talks upcoming visit to Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday

Junior offensive lineman Trevor Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds of Wellington, Texas is planning to make an official visit to Arkansas in a few weeks and he was a guest on Recruiting Thursday to discuss the trip.

He has 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He also talked about other visits he's looking to make.

Wellington basketball coach Tim Webb, an Arkansas native and Razorback fan, has talked up the Hogs to Roberson.

His relaltionship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry is also big draw for his interest in the Hogs and his planned April 14 trip to Fayetteville.