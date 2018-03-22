Military museum in Little Rock to close for 5 months for renovations

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock will be closed April through August for interior renovations, officials said Thursday.

The five-month closure is part of a $1.5 million project that includes both interior and exterior upgrades for the 178-year-old structure, according to a news release from the city.

The first phase began in December, with renovations to the north and south porches, and was partially funded by a grant from the Department of Arkansas Heritage, officials said.

Interior renovations will include upgrades to the heating and cooling systems, installation of new lighting and repainting of interior gallery spaces.

Bond revenue from a 2 percent tax on lodging levied in December 2015 funded both parts of the project, according to the city.

The museum is located in the Arsenal building in Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Its last day open will be March 31, with reopening tentatively planned for early September.