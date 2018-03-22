Missouri beats Arkansas State 14-9

Arkansas State University used 12 hits to score its 9 runs Wednesday, but was undone by 12 walks and 3 errors as Missouri swept the midweek series at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

The Red Wolves (8-10) took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on consecutive RBI doubles by Kyle MacDonald and Logan Andersen. The Tigers (17-5) responded with three runs in the second on a two-run single by Kameron Misner and an RBI fielder’s choice by Alex Samples. Andersen added an RBI single in the third and Caleb Squire hit an RBI double to give ASU a 4-3 lead.

But the Tigers bounced back, getting two runs in the third with two outs on a throwing error by ASU pitcher Zachary Patterson and an RBI single by Connor Brumfield. A passed ball gave Missouri a 6-4 lead before the Tigers poured it on with a seven-run fifth inning. All seven runs came on singles — Mark Vierling and Zach Hanna hit two-run singles while Misner, Brumfield and Samples scored single runs each with theirs.

Arkansas State scored three runs in the seventh inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by Andrew Lannon and a tworun single by Squire to cut the lead to 13-7. After a fielding error in the seventh pushed Missouri’s lead at 14-7, the Red Wolves scored twice in the ninth on a single by Garrett Hawkins and a sacrifice fly by Cullen Ray.

MacDonald went 4 for 5 with 3 runs to lead ASU, while Squire was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI. Patterson took the loss after allowing 5 runs — 3 earned — on 3 hits with 4 walks and 1 strikeout over 3 innings.