Outdoors calendar

MARCH
22 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
24 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Norfolk, Quarry Ramp. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters
24 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Atkins, Lucky Landing. Ricky Jones at rd.pcso8@yahoo.com
29 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. J Town's Grill, Jonesboro. Collin Cahill (501) 208-2630 or collin.cahill101@gmail.com
