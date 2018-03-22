Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 22, 2018

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MARCH

22 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

24 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Norfolk, Quarry Ramp. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

24 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Atkins, Lucky Landing. Ricky Jones at rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

29 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. J Town's Grill, Jonesboro. Collin Cahill (501) 208-2630 or collin.cahill101@gmail.com

Sports on 03/22/2018

Print Headline: Ourdoors calendar

