Puppy found hanging from cable on fence in Arkansas alleyway in recovery, shelter says

A puppy found hanging from a fence in an alleyway in Arkansas is in recovery and will soon be looking for a new home.

China, an 8-week-old black lab mix, was strangled and left hanging from a cable when a family found her and brought her to HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith, the shelter wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Caregivers noticed the animal had swelling on the right side of her body and was having trouble breathing, so she was rushed to the shelter's offsite clinic, where veterinarians determined she was beaten before being hung and left for dead.

A fundraiser for the dog's medical care garnered at least $2,570 in donations, according to the shelter's Facebook page.

Though the puppy still has a long road to full recovery, the shelter said, China was moved into a foster home Tuesday, where she is being monitored and taking antibiotics and medication.

China won't move to a permanent home for at least another month, but the shelter's posts with updates on her condition have garnered hundreds of comments, many offering to give her a home.