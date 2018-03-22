Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Arkansas woman arrested after twin babies found dead in suitcase
This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.
Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman more than a month after two newborn twins were found dead inside a suitcase along an Arkansas road.
Keysheonna Reed of Wynne faces two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to a news release from the Cross County sheriff’s office. She remained at the Cross County jail as of Thursday.
On Feb. 16, the agency found the bodies of two babies — a boy and a girl — on County Road 602 inside a purple suitcase, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.
They had a gestational age of 32 to 34 weeks, meaning they were about six to eight weeks premature, according to authorities.
Detectives followed up on “numerous” leads that required assistance from the Arkansas State Police, the sheriff’s office said, which eventually revealed the owner of the bag. The agency previously noted that more than 20 people had been interviewed in the investigation.
The state Crime Laboratory determined that the babies were born dead. No illegal substances were found in their systems.
jkc78 says... March 22, 2018 at 2:36 p.m.
good to know that the babies were not murdered.
