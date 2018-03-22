Sherman with 49ers just weird

The thought of seeing Richard Sherman in a San Francisco 49ers uniform this fall could be weird for some Seattle Seahawks fans.

For Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News in San Jose, Calif., he already thinks it's weird.

Sherman played his first seven seasons with the Seahawks and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in February 2014. But Seattle released Sherman earlier this month, and San Francisco quickly signed the cornerback to a three-year contract.

"Speaking to the media for the second time since signing with the 49ers -- the first time in front of cameras -- Sherman broke down how he negotiated his own deal, his timeframe for returning to the field, and the ways that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch convinced him to come back to the Bay Area," Kurtenbach wrote.

"It was interesting. It was enlightening. But more than anything else, it was bizarre.

"Forgive me, but my main takeaway from Tuesday's presser was that it was weird.

"Sherman has been a member of the 49ers for more than a week. We've all had some time to process the new reality of the situation -- that the 49ers' arch nemesis is now a member of the team -- but it hit like a ton of bricks Tuesday.

"Whoever thought we'd see the day?

"But there was Sherman, holding court and cracking wise at a 49ers' podium, standing in front of a 49ers backdrop.

"There were Sherman's dreads falling out of a black 49ers' hat.

"And there was Sherman's resplendent red suit, with a 49ers lapel pin flickering under the lights.

"Now Sherman had worn the red suit before. It, like him (if we're being honest), is a retread, but he said that it felt right to wear it on Tuesday.

"Forgive me if I can't quite find the same comfort with the situation at hand.

"It's not you, Richard; it's me. You seem great, and I think the 49ers signing you was a rock-solid bit of business.

"But I am just having a hard time processing what exactly is happening. Let's put it this way: I'm not ruling out that this is a bit for a new NFL Network prank show, though deep down I know that's not the case."

Killing me, Smalls

The Milwaukee Brewers released a 2-minute, 35-second video celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie The Sandlot last weekend, featuring Brewers players dressed as characters from the film reciting lines from the movie.

Hank, the dog who is Milwaukee's mascot, played The Beast -- a ferocious dog in the movie that the kids were frightened of when they went to retrieve home run balls. Hank is a cuddly white mixed-breed the Brewers adopted as a pup during spring training in 2014.

"It's probably my all-time favorite baseball movie," said infielder Eric Sogard, who with the spectacles he often wears was asked to play the role of Michael "Squints" Palledorous. "Anytime that movie's on, I love watching it. Squints, man, I play wearing glasses, so I feel like that nickname has been thrown around at me every once in a while."

The Sandlot is about an adult reminiscing on his younger days playing ball with his friends in an empty lot and the baseball history they learned.

Catcher Stephen Vogt played the role of the portly Hamilton "Ham" Porter. Outfielder Christian Yelich, acquired from Miami during the offseason, played the true baseball talent in the movie, Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez. Other Brewers in the video included outfielder Brett Phillips, pitchers Chase Anderson, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, catcher Jett Bandy and utility player Hernan Perez.

SPORTS QUIZ

What 1989 movie was filmed at County Stadium, the Milwaukee Brewers' former home?

ANSWER

Major League

