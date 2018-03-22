Home / Latest News /
Police: 'Road rage' argument began at central Arkansas Walmart, ended in shots fired; 1 arrested
This article was published today at 3:17 p.m.
A central Arkansas man is in custody after shots were fired at an occupied vehicle Wednesday night, authorities said.
The "road rage"-related argument began at the Walmart at 1155 U.S. 65 and ended in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hogan Lane, according to Conway police spokesman Latresha Woodruff.
No injuries were reported. Woodruff said the parties involved had differing stories and that the shooting is still under investigation.
Cornelius Byrd, 21, was booked into the Faulkner County jail on a terroristic act charge about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, records show. He was being held there Thursday afternoon, and records show no bail had been set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 'Road rage' argument began at central Arkansas Walmart, ended in shots fired; 1 arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.