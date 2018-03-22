Six ways Arkansans can make the most of dwindling spring break

Spring break is winding down and that may leave many parents thinking: "What in the world are we going to do with the last few days before school starts again?"

Here are just a few options for fun, kid-friendly activities -- some of which aren't so bad for parents either.

Tune in: All ages can find something to connect with these days at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics," examines the connection between music, politics and social movements through videos, interactive stations and displays of memorabilia like Bob Dylan's harmonica and Katy Perry's dress and cape. Specifically for children, the Guitar Center and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will offer musical instruction on different instruments, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, free. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for ages 62 and older, college students, children 6-17 and retired U.S. military; free for children under 6 and active U.S. military. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

Talk to the animals: At the Little Rock Zoo, every day is devoted to a different animal with crafts, zookeeper chats, animal-themed activities and games. Today it's bears. Friday celebrates small carnivores with reptiles and amphibians on Saturday and apes on Sunday. The Zoo is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and admission is $12.95, $10.95 for senior citizens and active duty military, $9.95 for children 3 and up. Parking is $3. There's also a Parent's Night Out evening of games and projects for kids ages 5-12 from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Cost is $35, $30 for members. Call (501) 666-2406 or visit littlerockzoo.com.

Tease the brain: The Museum of Discovery's temporary exhibit space is packed with the puzzles, brain teasers and challenges of "Mindbender Mansion." With activities for all skill levels, the interactive exhibit features group and individual challenges for kids, adults or the whole family working together. The exhibit continues through April 11 and hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the museum, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is $10; $8 for ages 60 and older, 12 and under, teachers, Little Rock city employees and military. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Take in a show: A popular children's book character comes to life on the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre stage, East Ninth and Commerce streets, with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook through March 31. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Before or after the show, visitors may also want to peek in the galleries at some of the AAC's current exhibits, like "Becoming John Marin: Modernist at Work" or "A Luminous Line: Forty Years of Metalpoint Drawings by Susan Schwalb." Admission to the AAC is free but theater tickets are $12.50, $10 for members and groups of 10 or more. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

Take in a show 2: Older kids may get a thrill from a singing man-eating plant from outer space and his hapless homicidal human accomplice in Little Shop of Horrors, the newest production at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Through April 21, showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday and March 28 and April 4. Dinner starts 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $33-$35, $23 for children 15 and under, $25 and $15 for show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Take a trip: State parks all across Arkansas are taking advantage of spring break to present special programs, activities, games and workshops. At the Plantation Agriculture Museum in Scott, activities focus on Arkansas history. Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton hosts a Pirate Treasure Hunt today and hikes and tours throughout the weekend. For a full lineup, visit arkansasstateparks.com.

Weekend on 03/22/2018