Top 2020 prospect impressed with Arkansas visit, another trip possible

One of the nation’s top sophomores recently visited Arkansas, and there’s a good chance he visits again.

Offensive lineman Chad Lindberg came away impressed with coach Chad Morris and staff during a March 14 trip to Fayetteville.

“It was awesome,” said Lindberg, who has a best of 55 feet, 2 inches in the shot put. “I had a great time meeting the staff, seeing the players practice and hearing Chad Morris speak. Just they way he gives speeches, so much energy and enthusiasm.”

Lindberg, 6-6, 305 pounds of League City (Texas) Clear Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, TCU, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Colorado and others. Seeing the Razorback staff and players during practice was the highlight of the trip.

“They had a half scrimmage going on so I was able to see a live game type practice,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg is considered by some as the top offensive lineman in Texas for the 2020 class. He made All-District 24-6A and All-County first team honors despite his team’s 3-6 record.

A return trip to Fayetteville looks promising.

“If the schedule works, I’d love to make it back up,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg admits to being able to see himself as a Hog, but is a long way from making his college decision.

“I could, but with that being said I have too much time to make a call,” Lindberg said.

Coming from a state that’s mostly flat, Lindberg realized why Fayetteville and the university are known as the Hill.

“Yeah, I learned that pretty fast,” Lindberg said.