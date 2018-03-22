Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 22, 2018, 9:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: No injuries reported after car engulfed in flames on interstate in Arkansas

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:14 a.m.

No one was reported injured in a vehicle fire on an interstate in Arkansas early Thursday.

The Marion Fire Department said it responded to the blaze in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 around mile marker 23, which is near the Interstate 555 interchange.

The video shows a fire vehicle pulling up to a vehicle stopped on the shoulder and fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: No injuries reported after car engulfed in flames on interstate in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online