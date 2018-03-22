Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: No injuries reported after car engulfed in flames on interstate in Arkansas
This article was published today at 9:14 a.m.
No one was reported injured in a vehicle fire on an interstate in Arkansas early Thursday.
The Marion Fire Department said it responded to the blaze in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 around mile marker 23, which is near the Interstate 555 interchange.
The video shows a fire vehicle pulling up to a vehicle stopped on the shoulder and fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
