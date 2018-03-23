10 combatants die in Kashmir battle

SRINAGAR, India — Government forces have ended a two-day operation against rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed Kashmir region, officials said Thursday.

Troops cleared explosives from a remote forested village in northwestern Kupwara region where fighting began early Tuesday and ended overnight, police said. Ten combatants died during the operation, including five government troops — three soldiers and two counterinsurgency police — and five suspected insurgents.

Speaking at wreath-laying ceremony for a slain police official, Inspector-General S.P. Pani said the operation was difficult because of the thick vegetation and mountainous terrain. He said the slain militants were intercepted after they had infiltrated the Indian-held side of Kashmir from Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

There was no independent confirmation of the police claim.