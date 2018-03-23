Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 23, 2018, 1:40 p.m.

Arkansas' in-home visit with Jayla Hemingway a hit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-neighbors-applauds-his-players-as-a-timeout-is-called-in-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-against-mississippi-state-in-starkville-miss-thursday-jan-4-2018-mississippi-state-won-111-69-ap-photorogelio-v-solis

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors applauds his players as a timeout is called in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Mississippi State won 111-69. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The father of highly recruited junior guard Jayla Hemingway joined Recruiting Thursday for the second time to discuss his daughter Jayla's recruitment and recent in-home visit with Coach Mike Neighbors and assistant Todd Schaefer.

Hemingway, 5-11, of Germantown (Tenn.) Houston has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Miss. St., Clemson, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Kansas St., Kentucky, Texas Tech, LSU and Vanderbilt. Jeff Hemingway raved about the in-home and talked how the Razorbacks plan to develop his daughter.

Prospectsnation.com rates Hemingway the No. 13 prospect nationally in the 2019 class.

