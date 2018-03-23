At the post

DAY 39 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,000

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,250,830

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $505,155

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,745,675

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. continues to increase his lead in the jockey standings, getting consecutive victories Thursday aboard Tiz Alluptome Now in the sixth race and Share the Upside in the seventh. Santana now has 45 victories in 211 starts during the meet, and he stands 16 victories ahead of second-place jockey David Cabrera and 17 victories ahead of David Cohen, who's in third place. Ramon Vazquez stands fourth in the jockey standings with 26 victories after winning Thursday's first race aboard Spanish Avenue and ninth race aboard Casino Star.

The victories for Santana in the sixth and seventh races also helped Steven Asmussen pad his lead in the trainer standings. Asmussen has 29 victories in 141 starts, and Thursday's two victories put him five ahead of Robertino Diodoro and seven ahead of Brad Cox. Norman McKnight is tied for seventh in the trainer standings with 12 victories after Zack Ridge Road won Thursday's fifth race and Olivia's Uncle won the eighth.

THE PURPLE MARTIN

Saturday's $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs has drawn a field of eight.

Probable post time for the Purple Martin, which goes as the ninth of 10 races, is 5:09 p.m.

The Purple Martin field from the rail out: Salt Bae, David Cabrera to ride, 115 pounds; Vision of Justice, Alex Canchari, 119; Criminal Mischief, Luis Contreras, 115; Clay's Dialing In, Jon Court, 115; Msbrooklynbrawler, Marlon St. Julien, 119; Mia Mischief, Ricardo Santana Jr., 119; Turbo Shaft, Santo Sanjur, 119; and Buy Sell Hold, Ramon Vazquez, 119.

STREAMLINE OK

Streamline returned in good order after finishing last of eight in Saturday's Azeri Stakes, trainer Brian Williamson said Sunday morning.

The 1 1/16-mile Azeri was Streamline's 11th consecutive start in Oaklawn's series of two-turn stakes races for older fillies and mares, but the first time she finished worse than third. Streamline, the defending Azeri champion, was coming off a victory in the Bayakoa Stakes on Feb. 17.

Williamson said Streamline "ate a lot of dirt" Saturday, but scoped clean.

A victory Saturday would have made Streamline, a 6-year-old Illinois-bred daughter of Straight Line, a millionaire. She has an 8-3-9 record from 22 lifetime starts and earnings of $795,499.

Information for this article was provided by the Oaklawn media department.

