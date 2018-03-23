Baseball: Overton pitches Pirates past Tulsa team

GREENLAND -- Greenland put together just enough offense Thursday to back the strong pitching of senior Will Overton.

Overton went six innings and Carter Gobel had three hits to lead Greenland to a 3-1 victory over Holland Hall (Tulsa) in the first round of the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament at A.J. Allen Park. Sorters was a baseball player for Prairie Grove who died from cancer in 2016 at the age of 15.

Overton worked out of a jam in the sixth inning when a dropped popup at third base and a single by Barrett Dunn put two runners on base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners into scoring position, but Greenland (10-2) maintained its 3-1 lead with consecutive strikeouts by Overton.

"(Overton) did a great job all game, really," Greenland coach Will McGinnis said. "He got ahead of hitters, threw strikes, and used his curveball well."

Hunter Cartwright pitched the seventh inning and was helped by a fine running catch in right field by Gobel toward the fence with a runner on base. The play was made more difficult by the sun setting in the west.

"Carter had just went from second base out there and he did exactly what we wanted him to do," McGinnis said. "He was athletic. He used his hips and went and got it. He just went out and made a play with the game on the line."

Greenland took a 2-0 lead as the visiting team in the first inning. Chandler Alaniz drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single from Gobel. Alaniz scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Anderson before Luke Osburn bounced a double off the fence in left field to put the Pirates ahead 2-0.

Holland Hall (2-4) scored a run in the third inning but Osburn added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to put Greenland ahead 3-1. Wallace Clark had a single and double to lead Holland Hall.

Rogers High 5, Piedra Vista (Farmington, N.M.) 3

The Mounties scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good and held on for the win Thursday in the Coach Bob tournament in Phoenix.

Trailing 3-2, Rogers combined three walks, a hit batsman, an error and a bunt single to score three runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Sal Jacobo drew a bases-loaded walk and Jeb Sample hit a sacrifice fly to drive in runs for a 4-3 lead. The third run scored on an error.

Matthew Watson picked up the win, allowing three runs (all earned) on three hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked five. Mason Griffin pitched two scoreless innings for the save. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Watson also went 1-for-2, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Mounties (8-3).

Springdale Har-Ber 9, Jackson 8 (8)

Mac McCrosky's sacrifice fly drove in Blaze Brothers from third base as the Wildcats earned a walk-off win Thursday to cap a successful spring break road trip to Tennesse.

Brothers capped a 2-for-5 day at the plate with a one-out triple in the bottom of the eighth inning and McCrosky finished a comeback win with the sacrifice fly to end a 4-1 road trip. Har-Ber (10-2, 1-1 7A-West) will return to league action on Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark against Springdale High.

Har-Ber trailed 4-2 before tying the score at 4-4 in the fourth inning, then fell behind again 8-4 after allowing four runs in the top of the seventh at USA Stadium.

The Wildcats battled back again with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Clay Burtrum and Brothers each singled and McCrosky was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. After Burtrum scored on a wild pitch, Jackson intentionally walked Blake Adams to load the bases. Brothers scored on a fielder's choice to make it 8-6, and a Jackson error allowed McCrosky to score, making it 8-7. Keegan Phillips tied the score with an RBI single.

Lucas McCain was 3-for-4 for the Wildcats and Trevor Brown drove in two runs.

Charlie Acuff earned the win in relief, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. The Wildcats made seven errors in the field.

Greenwood 7, Liberty Christian 1

Landry Jurecka allowed just five hits and struck out five as the Bulldogs pounded Liberty Christian of Argyle, Texas.

Peyton Holt was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Greenwood. Brandon Woolsey, Cooper Passmore and Jackson Webb all had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Van Buren 15, Frankford 1

The Pointers had 10 hits and two Van Buren pitchers combined on a one-hitter on Thursday.

Trevor Johnson went three innings and did now allow a hit with five strikeouts, and Connor Johnson went the final two innings and allowed just one hit with three Ks.

Ethan Rauser was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for Van Buren. Chase Moore, Dakota Peters, Evan Jones and Seth Humphrey all drove in two runs.

Morrilton 5, Bentonville West 4

West staged a sixth-inning comeback to pull within a run, but the game ended with the Wolverines' tying run on second base during the opening round of the Central Arkansas Invitational in Little Rock.

West (5-3) trailed 5-1 going into the sixth but an error allowed one run to score. Zach Trammell followed with a sacrifice to drive in the second run, then Seth Schonauer added an RBI single.

Schonauer had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Wolverines' offense. Jaron Jenkins threw 3.1 innings and suffered the loss, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks.

Sylvan Hills 14, Springdale High 6

Springdale High 4, Alma 1

The Bulldogs split two games on Thursday, falling to Sylvan Hills in the opener and topping Alma in the second game.

In the opener, Springdale stayed close early but could not match the Sylvan Hills offense in the later innings.

Springdale used six pickers who combined to allow nine earned runs. The Bulldogs managed just six hits with Alex Bowers going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sabino Nino had a triple, and Dylan Rollins and Tanner Sargent both had doubles.

The Bulldogs got to Alma starter Parker Edwards for seven hits and four earned runs in the second game. Sargent was dominant over six innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts to get the win.

Christopher Harvey was 2-for-2 for the Bulldogs, and Rollins and Cooper Combs had extra-base hits.

Trenton Christello was 2-for-3 for the Airedales.

