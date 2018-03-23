Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 19

Cody and Elizabeth Chapman, Mayflower, son.

Marriage Licenses

Hakeem Onibanjo, 28, and Tasneem Alvi, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Haley Thomson, 24, and Shelby Morrow, 24, both of Little Rock.

James Raper, 38, of Austin and Misty Brown, 33, of Cabot.

Melissa Brignola, 50, and Seyit Korkmaz, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Tyler Reynolds, 26, and Lori Simpson, 23, both of Conway.

Nicholas Shull, 32, and Caitlin Abiseid, 29, both of Little Rock.

Garrett Bright, 29, and Kristina Skorheim, 30, both of Maumelle.

Robin Du Bois Jr., 46, and Esther Brinlee, 45, both of Jacksonville.

Taylor Duvall, 23, and Matthew Skipper, 26, both of North Little Rock.

James Dmas, 34, and Caleigh Moore, 28, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

18-1064. Patrick Carruth v. Marcia Carruth.

18-1065. Mary Grayson v. Donald Grayson.

18+1066. Leonard Scott v. Crystal Scott.

18-1067. Candace White v. Marrieo White.

18-1068. Norma Tacain v. Carlos Garcia.

18-1072. Cody Camandini v. April Comandini.

18-1074. Tennille Winston-Talley v. Samuel Talley.

18-1075. Antonieta Lopez v. Melcher Xec.

18-1077. Kenneth Barnes v. Sharon Barnes.

GRANTED

16-1426. Mary Roach v. Thomas Swanhaus.

18-237. Tony Smith v. Angie Smith.

18-273. Charlotte McDaniel v. Effort McDaniel.

