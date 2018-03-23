Police beat: Fleeing shoplifter hits worker's arm at west Little Rock retailer

Fleeing shoplifter hits arm of worker

A shoplifter at a west Little Rock department store struck a loss-prevention worker in the arm while she fled with stolen clothes alongside an accomplice Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the Marshalls at 16105 Chenal Parkway.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the worker spotted two shoplifters concealing children's clothing under their clothes. When he confronted them as they left, one of the shoplifters struck "his outstretched arm in a downward motion as he attempted to block her exit," police wrote in the report.

Both assailants escaped with an estimated $250 worth of clothes. The report described them as black females. One stood about 5-foot-9 and weighed 150 pounds, and the other stood about 5-foot-2 and weighed 155 pounds.

The employee was uninjured.

Metro on 03/23/2018