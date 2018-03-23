Police: Central Arkansas driver knocked over light pole, tossed bag of meth while fleeing officers

Police say a central Arkansas man who drove into a light pole and street sign while fleeing officers later tossed a bag of drugs into the road and injured officers who tried to arrest him early Thursday.

The pursuit took place near the Fort Roots VA Hospital in North Little Rock about 1 a.m., according to an arrest report.

Lance Michael Cox, 23, sped away from officers, knocking down a light pole and street sign, the report states. Then, he got out of his vehicle and threw a bag containing 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, an officer wrote.

Cox tried to flee when taken into custody by the Veterans Affairs Police Department, causing injuries to two officers, authorities said.

He also had two syringes, two scales and multiple small plastic bags, according to the report.

As of midday Friday, Cox was being held at the Pulaski County jail on two counts of second-degree battery as well of charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and fleeing. Records show no bail had been set.

Cox, who lists a Cabot address, is scheduled to appear in court April 24.