Teen found lying on ground in North Little Rock after being shot 3 times, authorities say

A teenager was shot three times Wednesday morning in a residential area of North Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. to the 500 block of Prothro Street in reference to an individual being shot, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Sebastian Salvador Jr., 19, of North Little Rock was found lying on the corner of Prothro and Boyer streets, police said.

The victim told an officer that someone shot him from a white SUV, adding that the vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Chevrolet Blazer.

Salvador was taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries to his left leg and groin area, the officer noted. He was also grazed once on the left side of his rib cage.

His exact condition was not known as of Friday afternoon.

A 54-year-old Little Rock man told police that after hearing shots, he looked outside and noticed Salvador running behind his black Mitsubishi Lancer.

One bullet reportedly struck the back passenger window of the man’s vehicle before Salvador hid in a nearby storage garage.

An officer found five shell casings in the area. A gun was also recovered that had been reported stolen by the Conway Police Department, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.