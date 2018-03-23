Home / Latest News /
Motorcyclist, 18, killed in fiery crash on Interstate 430 in Little Rock
This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.
A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, state police said.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 9:45 p.m. near the highway's Colonel Glenn Road exit, according to a preliminary report.
Police say the driver of a northbound 2018 Dodge Charger struck the rear of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, causing the motorcycle’s driver to lose control, veer east and strike a guardrail.
The report noted that the motorcycle bounced back into traffic and hit the Dodge before becoming wedged under the car. Both vehicles later caught fire, authorities said.
The motorcyclist, 18-year-old Isaac Daniel Hamman of Heber Springs, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No one else was reported hurt.
Travel conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.
Hamman’s death was one of at least 77 recorded by state police so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
HarleyOwner says... March 23, 2018 at 11:14 a.m.
Very tragic. One of the reasons I no longer ride @ night.
