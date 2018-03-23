62-year-old found 'bleeding profusely' tells Little Rock police he was robbed, beaten

A 62-year-old man found "bleeding profusely" near a Little Rock fast-food restaurant early Friday told police he was robbed and beaten, according to a report.

Officers on patrol noted they discovered the victim around 1:45 a.m. seated at a bus stop at 824 Broadway, the listed address for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The Sherwood resident had a large cut near his upper left eye and was “bleeding profusely," the report states.

The victim told police that an assailant had approached him and asked for money. After the 62-year-old said he didn't have any, the stranger punched him in the face, causing the victim to hit the ground, according to authorities. A witness was reportedly able to corroborate the victim’s account.

Police said the robber fled in an unknown direction with the victim's cellphone and wallet. The 62-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.