Police: Homicide victim found 'slumped over' in vehicle at abandoned Arkansas home

A victim was found fatally shot in a vehicle late Thursday outside an abandoned Pine Bluff home, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to the 300 block of East 21st St. in reference to a person shot, the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.

Agency spokesman Lt. David De Foor said police had also been notified of gunshots in the area.

In the driveway of a boarded-up, unoccupied residence, officers found a male victim "slumped over" inside a parked vehicle, De Foor said.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim had not been named as of Friday morning, pending notification of his death to family members.

No suspects have been named in the homicide. An investigation is ongoing.