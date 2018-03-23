Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 118-363 (32.5 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Niigon's Glory in the fifth

BEST BET Saraab in the first

LONG SHOT Dothebestyoucan in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

****SARAAB raced competitively against better in 2017, and the Fair Grounds shipper is dropping in class after a solid fourth-place finish in his first attempt on turf. CLEARLY SUPER is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time for winning connections, and a case can be made he is as good on dirt as turf. DOUBLE DEEP raced wide in a photo-finish defeat, and the steadily improving gelding is moving from an outside to inside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Saraab;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

5 Clearly Super;Canchari;McPeek;3-1

2 Double Deep;Pompell;Smith;9-2

7 Hold On Angel;De La Cruz;Haran;6-1

1 B Dubya;Cabrera;Puhl;5-1

4 Strike Home;Wethey;Young;12-1

8 Corbin;Sanjur;Shorter;20-1

6 Howardstown;Prescott;Jansen;12-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

**DOTHEBESTYOUCAN has not raced in 11 months, but he does hold a slight talent advantage. He gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard, and new trainer Tony Rengstorf is good with freshened runners. QUIETLY CUBA pressed the pace while caught wide in a determined maiden victory, and his consistency is clouded a bit by a poor sloppy track effort Feb. 10. VILONIA STRONG convincingly defeated maidens on opening weekend, and he has recorded sharp recent works following a poor wet-track race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Dothebestyoucan;Morales;Rengstorf;8-1

10 Quietly Cuba;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

9 Vilonia Strong;Court;Fires;4-1

1 Yoo Hoo's Rocket;Canchari;Robertson;7-2

6 Hamazingly Rich;Pompell;Gonzalez;5-1

3 The Checotah Kid;Quinonez;Riecken;15-1

7 Rick's Stryker;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

2 Divine Counsil;Eramia;McKellar;8-1

11 Edgy;Contreras;Roberts;20-1

4 Maximilian;McMahon;Ashauer;20-1

5 Dareandaprayer;Wales;Martin;30-1

3 Purse $20,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***DARYLSLITTLEENGINE has pressed the pace in each of his four consecutive victories, and the well-traveled veteran is spotted to win by high percentage trainer Karl Broberg. GOOGLEADO has lost late leads in consecutive competitive races. He is taking a slight class drop and figures near the lead throughout. SENOR GRITS finished third when last running at this claiming price, and he should be in a good position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Darylslittleengine;Eramia;Broberg;5-2

10 Googleado;Court;Morse;7-2

3 Senor Grits;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

6 Rippin Ranger;Felix;Mason;4-1

1 E. M. Maximus;Cabrera;Moquett;10-1

8 Bud Ro;McMahon;Holthus;8-1

5 Champagne Tony;Morales;Haran;15-1

11 It'sgoodtobelucky;Laviolette;Frazee;15-1

2 Obvious One;Gazader;Caldwell;15-1

4 Private Time;Canchari;Shorter;15-1

9 Explosive Lake;Wales;Jayaraman;20-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

**I BE JEANNIE B ran races last season at Oaklawn that would overwhelm this field, and she deserves another shot after being overmatched on a sloppy track in her 2018 debut. SERIOUS I CANDY defeated $30,000 maiden-claimers in her last start, and she has consistent speed and a winning team. MORE MONIQUE easily defeated state-bred maiden-claimers. She does possess good early speed and is capable with continued improvement.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 I Be Jeannie B;Canchari;Cates;5-1

12 Serious I Candy;Eramia;Moquett;3-1

10 More Monique;Felix;Mason;10-1

5 C C's Baby Girl;McMahon;Williams;20-1

4 Lady Into Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

9 Showreel;Cabrera;Westermann;15-1

1 Eidolon;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

3 Silver Turns Gold;Birzer;Van Berg;12-1

6 All About Betty;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

11 Party Pants;St Julien;Chleborad;8-1

2 Ensign;De La Cruz;Williamson;20-1

8 Quiet Flattering;Contreras;Milligan;15-1

5 Purse $34,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

****NIIGON'S GLORY has scored decisive front-running victories in both starts at the meeting, and he avoids the claim box by running for a third time at the same starter allowance condition. MALIBU WOOD has won two of his last three races, while earning competitive Beyer figures, and he is half of a powerful entry with the top selection. CHIEF OF STAFF is stretching out on the heels of a sharp sprint victory, and he is a proven two-turn runner who loves the surface at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Niigon's Glory;Contreras;McKnight;8-5

1a Malibu Wood;Morales;McKnight;8-5

5 Chief of Staff;Birzer;Van Berg;7-2

6 Aztec Lion;Vazquez;Ortiz;9-2

2 Imperatore;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

3 Memphisinmay;Canchari;Lauer;10-1

2x Rings of Jupiter;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

7 Special Concoction;Felix;Mason;15-1

4 Night Spree;Sanjur;Contreras;15-1

6 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***BREAKING BREAD wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a narrow loss at this condition. Subsequent breezes have been good and he switches to the leading rider. JACKSON HILL is a tad inconsistent, but he appears to be the controlling speed and he is quite good when able to dictate the pace. IMPASSE has forced the pace before tiring in three route races at the meeting. He recorded a rapid subsequent workout March 10 and is switching to Hall of Famer Gary Stevens.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Breaking Bread;Santana;Stall;9-5

2 Jackson Hill;Pompell;Smith;3-1

7 Impasse;Stevens;Lukas;4-1

3 La Key;Cabrera;Stuart;6-1

4 Dawnmino;Prescott;Puhl;8-1

1 Whistle Stop;Morales;Lauer;6-1

5 My Sister Madi;Birzer;Anderson;15-1

7 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**WHAT WHAT WHAT has been one-paced in his last two starts, but his Beyer figures are competitive and he is taking a steep drop in class for winning trainer Doug O'Neill. SANILAC has not raced since July, but the speedy mare won consecutive races last season at Oaklawn and trainer Mac Robertson must be respected with fresh runners. DESERT THIEF did not care for a sloppy track as a beaten post-time favorite. She is another taking a big drop in price and figures to be near the lead.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 What What What;Contreras;O'Neill;5-2

11 Sanilac;Canchari;Robertson;4-1

8 Desert Thief;Sanjur;Contreras;8-1

2 Diva of Disaster;Loveberry;Pish;4-1

1 Alina's Image;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

10 Queen of Wildwood;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

3 Cats Honor;Cabrera;Martin;15-1

4 Anita Marie;Gazader;Caldwell;20-1

12 Dixie Lover;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

6 Shadynstella;Quinonez;Howard;20-1

9 R Nanalee;Bedford;Hale;20-1

7 Dorothe Marie;Prescott;Cox;20-1

8 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**SHOTGUN KOWBOY pushed his earnings over the $1 million mark in a dominating allowance victory just two races back, and he figures to rebound after running a dull race over a 3-year-old after breaking his maiden at Oaklawn, and he is a late threat if brought back fit by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. RATED R SUPERSTAR has a competitive record at Oaklawn Park, and he is a good finisher in a field that is likely to produce a fast early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Shotgun Kowboy;Quinonez;Trout;5-2

1 Hence;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

7 Rated R Superstar;Canchari;McPeek;5-1

4 Far Right;Cohen;Catalano;9-2

6 Prime Engine;Stevens;Van Berg;4-1

3 Dan the Go to Man;Vazquez;Ortiz;8-1

5 Net Gain;Cabrera;Stuart;8-1

9 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

**USUAL SUSPECT is an unraced half-sister to multiple stake-winner Weast Hill, and she sports encouraging workouts for a stable that wins with 32 percent of their first-timers that debut for a tag. CLARISTA has finished in-the-money in three of her four races, and she has early speed and will be treated with bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. MISS D IRISH has shown ability in her three-race career, and she keeps a leading rider in David Cabrera.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Usual Suspect;De La Cruz;Cox;5-2

6 Clarista;Vazquez;Van Meter;3-1

9 Miss D Irish;Cabrera;Hartman;9-2

10 Sweet Sweet Kim;Pompell;Smith;12-1

3 Siblyline;Canchari;Witt;10-1

2 Sattersfield;McMahon;Prather;12-1

8 Timely Miss;Thompson;Martin;8-1

4 Trintrin;Court;Jackson;20-1

1 Primarily First;Eramia;Martin;12-1

12 Luna Magic;St Julien;Hall;20-1

13 Seaside Surprise;Felix;Nicks;10-1

11 Harperstown Road;Loveberry;Hornsby;30-1

7 Dixistealthcomfort;Wales;Litfin;30-1

14 Florida Beauty;Wales;Jayaraman;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race drew a large field of 11, which makes a trifecta play intriguing, especially when keying a non-favorite (Dothebestyoucan) on top. As always when keying a price-horse I'll spread out in the middle and bottom of the wager. The third race begins a Pick-3 and the race may be covered with just two horses. The fourth race has a full field of 12 runners and spreading out is highly recommended. The wager closes in the fifth and the entry of Niigon's Glory and Malibu Wood should prove difficult to beat.

Sports on 03/23/2018