Sheriff: Arkansas homeowner fatally shoots suspected intruder

A suspected intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a north Arkansas homeowner, authorities said.

Deputies were called shortly after 12:10 a.m. in reference to an armed intoxicated person making threats on Cedar Creek Road in the Round Mountain area of Stone County, according to a news release.

A few minutes later, a Stone County sheriff's office dispatcher reported that shots had been fired as the caller spoke over the phone.

At a residence, deputies noticed an open door and a male lying on the floor “several feet” inside with an apparent rifle next to him, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead a the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators later determined that he unlawfully entered the home armed with a weapon and was confronted by the homeowner.

“In fear for his safety and the safety of his family, the homeowner fired upon the armed suspect,” the release states.

The suspected home intruder had not been named as of noon Friday.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Arkansas State Police has been contacted for assistance.