Arkansas town's Southern Food & Wine Festival to coincide with concert by Grammy winner Jason Isbell

The fourth Southern Food & Wine Festival is set to coincide with a concert by a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter at El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District, officials say.

The festival is scheduled for May 4 and 5, according to a news release. Isbell’s performance will be May 5 in the Griffin Music Hall.

Organizers say the annual event is being “amped up” this year with the addition of “nationally known guest chefs and sommeliers (wine experts) to accompany two nights of music.”

Murphy Arts District President Austin Barrow said this year’s efforts will bring a “more ambitious” offering to festival-goers.

Three chefs and four sommeliers will collaborate to plan and execute a five-course dinner May 4 for 152 people at the Griffen Music Hall, the release said.

The lineup for May 5 includes a wine pour. The festival coincides with El Dorado’s annual Mayhaw Festival, which culminates in an 8 p.m. performance that day by Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Chefs appearing are Chris D’Andrea, former sous chef at three-Michelin-star recipient Saison in San Francisco; John Peters III, executive chef of El Dorado’s Griffin Restaurant; and Austin Johnson, chef de cuisine at Frenchie Restaurant in Paris, France.

The $100 million Murphy Arts District hosted its grand opening in October 2017.