State sports brief

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ASU Mid-South loses quarterfinal game

Arkansas State University Mid-South fell behind early and wasn’t able to catch up as the Greyhounds lost to Delta State 80-73 on Thursday in a quarterfinal of the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament in Danville, Ill.

Dee Montgomery, who finished with 28 points, including 12 in the second half, helped the Greyhounds (27-7) trim the deficit to within 10 points late in the game. The Pioneers stretched their lead to 17 before the Greyhounds made one last push that fell short.

last push that fell short. Trevor Banks had 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Terrandus Smith added 8 points for the Greyhounds.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Service