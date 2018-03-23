Top 2020 receiver updates recruitment, recent trip to Arkansas

Highly regarded sophomore receiver Jordan Johnson joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his Feb. 24 visit to Arkansas and the highlights of the trip.

Johnson, 6-2, 170 pounds, of St. Louis De Smet Jesuit has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming lists Johnson as a 4-star prospect.

He said he felt at home during his visit to Fayetteville after spending time with receivers coach Justin Stepp and the other Razorback coaches. Johnson, who recorded 26 receptions for 655 yards, 25.2 yards per catch and 9 touchdowns this past season, has family in Little Rock.