Woman arrested more than month after bodies left by Arkansas road

Authorities have arrested a woman more than a month after two newborn twins were found dead inside a suitcase along an Arkansas road.

Keysheonna Reed, 24, of Wynne faces two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to a news release from the Cross County sheriff's office. She remained at the Cross County jail Thursday.

The agency discovered the bodies of two babies, a boy and a girl, Feb. 16 inside a purple suitcase on County Road 602, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock. The babies had a gestational age of 32 to 34 weeks, meaning they were about six to eight weeks premature, according to authorities.

Detectives followed up on "numerous" leads that required assistance from the Arkansas State Police, the sheriff's office said, which eventually revealed the owner of the bag. The agency previously noted that more than 20 people had been interviewed as part of the investigation.

The state Crime Laboratory determined that the babies were born dead. No illegal substances were found in their systems.

State Desk on 03/23/2018